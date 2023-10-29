AZLE — With students, parents and teachers settling into the groove of another school year, Azle 4-H is ready to start involving more kids in its rapidly growing projects.
AZLE — It’s always 2:45 p.m. at Azle Junior High School — at least that’s what its stuck clocks would have you believe.
AZLE — Consider the first test passed. On Oct. 10, the Marching Green Pride excelled at the Region 30 UIL marching contest at Ranger Stadium at Chisholm Trail High School. The event serves …
A ribbon-cutting ceremony for Talus Pay, 101 Salt Grass Cir. In Poolville, was conducted during the September luncheon of the Springtown Area Chamber of Commerce. Talus Pay works directly with …
AZLE — What does Azle want to be in 20 years? That’s the question city officials are asking residents. On Oct. 12, Azle City Hall hosted its second public workshop for the creation …
AZLE — On the morning of Oct. 13, police, EMTs and firefighters from Azle, Briar and Reno were present at the Azle ISD Administration building, enjoying coffee, donuts and other goodies while …
SPRINGTOWN — Springtown City Council recently had a lively discussion on flip-flop sandals and what kind of image that shoe projects for the person wearing them. During the Sept. 27 …