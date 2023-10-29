Sunday, October 29, 2023
Russell Clark ultimately hopes his church can be a place of two chairs. “Somewhere you can sit and have someone sit with you.” “From the get-go I was focused on bringing a lot more energy into this church because they’ve been through a lot,” Clark said. “I just knew this church needed someone to love them and bring that energy back into this church.”

New Azle Christan Church pastor returns to ministry after 10-year hiatus
This Dodge Ram was stopped after it hit the side of another vehicle where an elderly man was loading his groceries.
Crash at Albertsons
Ronda Christian and her family met and visited with the first responders who saved her life on Oct. 17 at the Parker County Hospital District in Weatherford.
Springtown cardiac arrest survivor meets first responders who saved her life
Servolution Network volunteer David Looney saws some wood used to build a ramp that will help a disabled woman get in and out of her home more easily.
Springtown-area residents benefit from Servolution Network’s Good Neighbors Blitz
Springtown overdose awareness group We ARE Our Brother’s Keeper founders Jessica and Joe Castro take a picture on the steps of the Parker County Courthouse.
Overdose awareness group founder hopes to change lives by sharing story with drug offenders
SPRINGTOWN — Jessica Castro knows what it’s like to lose a loved one to drug overdose, and she wants people who struggle with addiction to know their drug use doesn’t just affect …
Local crisis pregnancy center awarded $6,000+ from Edge Church, Lutheran synod
AZLE — The Eagle Mountain Pregnancy Help Center, located just outside Azle, has experienced a summer to remember. The pro-life nonprofit continues to come into additional funding even after …
Cub Scouts Pack 303 Lion Den Leader Amanda Wescott gives the award for Fastest Looking boat to scout Edward Mayo at the Raingutter Regatta on Sept. 26.
Setting sail, Cub Scouts style
SPRINGTOWN — Webelos-ranked Cub Scout Abi Carter left Pack 303’s annual Raingutter Regatta victoriously. Abi noted that this marks a change from last year. In the Raingutter Regatta, Cub Scouts build hand-held boats and race them against other members of their pack
The team’s lone senior returns a serve.
Azle Christian volleyball celebrates lone senior
An emotional Jake Skartvedt earns a hug from his pop.
Azle Christian whips Texoma, celebrates upperclassmen
Josh Carver plans to study music education after in college.
Azle band will head to area competition with dreams of state
Bryan Mora and the Hornet defense are ready for Thursday night lights this week.
Azle Hornet football to play Thursday against South Hills
The Sound of Springtown performed well at the UIL regional marching band contest on Saturday, Oct. 12, earning a first division rating and qualifying to compete on Saturday, Oct. 21, at the Area D marching contest in Flugerville. “We are extremely proud of the hard work these band students have put in over the past several weeks, and we are prepared to continue to work hard this week,” said band director Scot McPhetrige. The top bands at the regional event will earn a trip to the state contest on Oct. 31-Nov. 2 in San Antonio.
Sound of Springtown making beautiful noise

Delaney Harris ties goats and earns points for Springtown.
Springtown girls earn points for rodeo team
The Springtown rodeo team remained in fourth place overall after the fourth rodeo of the season. Earning points for Springtown at the rodeo on Oct. 6-7 were Shaye Winford, Delaney Harris, and Kaylee …
Kasenn Thomas and the offensive line earn kudos for their work.
Azle gridiron heroes come from behind to beat Saginaw
AZLE — The 34-33 victory against Saginaw on Friday the 13th couldn’t have come at a better time. The Hornets began their season believing they would need to win five district games …
In front, team captain Brynn Lee and the Azle Hornets celebrate after beating Saginaw on Oct. 13.
Lady Hornets sink Saginaw, remain in volleyball playoff hunt
AZLE — When battling for fourth place in a volleyball district where the top four teams earn a playoff spot, every victory is crucial. Azle notched a crucial victory against district rival …
The Azle tennis team sees its season end at the area meet.
Record-setting Azle tennis falls to Argyle at area meet
AZLE — On Oct. 13, Azle lost to Argyle in the area championship at Saginaw High School, bringing an end to a sterling season for the Hornet racket wielders. “We are so proud of this …
Eviana Quillin crosses the finish line after passing one more competitor.
Azle cross-country sees mixed results at exciting district meet
AZLE — The cross-country boys and girls ran like their season depended upon it, and it did. The District 5-5A championship meet was Oct. 13 in White Settlement. The top three boys and …
Principal Nate Drive alongside Leonard, O’Neil, Patel and Assistant Superintendent Matt Adams at the recent Rotary Club meeting.
Azle students discuss accomplishments and plans at Rotary Club meeting
AZLE — Four high-achieving Azle students were recognized as students of the month at an Oct. 5 Rotary Club meeting. Shree Patel, who is ranked 14th in her class, is the daughter of Paul …
Springtown voters prepare for another bond election
On Nov. 7, voters in Springtown will have a chance to vote once again on a $120,780,000 bond referendum to benefit the Springtown Independent School District.
Todd Smith Azle Superintendent
Resonating on the growth in our district.
I hope everyone enjoyed the Homecoming activities that make Azle ISD such a special place. The parade was one of the largest, prompting me to resonate on the growth in our district. Reflecting on …

Jennifer Harrison - My opinions on computer gaming and some of my favorite games. I’ve been playing games on the home computer since the days of the Trash 80. I love indie, open-world, unique, puzzle, and resource games. The cake is a lie.
What Remains of Edith Finch
The game starts on a ferry in Oregon. It's in first-person perspective, and we see an arm in a cast and a bouquet of lilies, so we know there's been a tragic death. In the person's lap is a diary …
As a licensed professional fishing guide, Michael Acosta shows you how to find them. The Granbury resident of 30 years has been fishing all of his life and has been a licensed guide since 1998.
It’s that time of the year when you need to be prepared
Cool Mornings, Warm Afternoons It’s that time of the year when you need to be prepared for both cool weather and sunny hot weather. Launching in the a.m. and running down the lake can be …
Sam Houston is a syndicated columnist and newspaper executive. He is also an author, actor, playwright and entertainment producer/promoter.
No Place Rather Than Texas
Living in Texas is a privilege. It is exactly where I want to spend the rest of my life.
Sam Houston is a syndicated columnist and newspaper executive. He is also an author, actor, playwright and entertainment producer/promoter.
A Teacher’s “Burning” Lesson set a Career Path
Recently I was told a tale by a good friend regarding his elementary school days in Abilene. It would seem my friend was a typical west Texas boy of the late ‘50s. He rode stick horses, …
<p>Sam Houston</p>
Penthouse to outhouse? Really?
My Front PorchSam Houston is a syndicated columnist and newspaper executive. He is also an author, playwright, actor, and entertainment producer/promoter.Penthouse to outhouse? Really?For any NFL …
 Judith Westmoreland 1945-2023
Judith "Judy" Ann Westmoreland passed away peacefully with her family by her side Friday, Oct. 20, 2023. Service will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 26, at The Church at Azle. Visitation was …
Anton Pappas 1934-2023
MSgt Anton J “Tony” Pappas passed from this life and entered his heavenly home on Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023. A Celebration of Life will be at 11 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 28, at First …
Andrew Nauert 1946-2023
Andrew Edwin Nauert, 77, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023, in Breckenridge. A funeral will be at 9 a.m. Friday, Oct. 27, at the DFW National Cemetery. Visitation is from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, …
Frances Annette Newby 1962-2023
Frances Annette (Chester) Newby, 61, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023, in Fort Worth. Celebration of Life is at 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 3, at Alexander's Midway Funeral Home in Springtown. Frances …
Geraldine Ballew 1933-2023
Geraldine “Gerry” Ballew, 89, passed away peacefully in Bridgeport, Texas on Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023. Visitation was Monday, Oct. 23, at White’s Funeral Home Chapel in …

